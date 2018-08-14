202
No injuries in Montgomery Co. high-rise fire

By Madeleine Simon August 14, 2018 10:12 am 08/14/2018 10:12am
A fire on the 19th floor of a Silver Spring, Maryland, high-rise apartment building forced residents to evacuate early Monday morning.

The fire broke out around 4 a.m. in an apartment of the building at 1131 University Blvd. Fire crews from multiple jurisdictions responded to the scene.

Nobody was hurt, according to a Montgomery County fire battalion chief .

Some residents brought pillows outside as they evacuated the building.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

apartment fire fire high rise Local News madeleine simon Maryland News Montgomery County, MD News silver spring

