No injuries in Montgomery Co. high-rise fire

WASHINGTON — A fire on the 19th floor of a Silver Spring, Maryland, high-rise apartment building forced residents to evacuate early Monday morning.

The fire broke out around 4 a.m. in an apartment of the building at 1131 University Blvd. Fire crews from multiple jurisdictions responded to the scene.

Nobody was hurt, according to a Montgomery County fire battalion chief .

Some residents brought pillows outside as they evacuated the building.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

