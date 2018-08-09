Montgomery Co. reveals more routes operated by bus driver charged with raping special needs student

Montgomery County Public Schools officials have released an updated list of bus routes driven by the man charged with sexually assaulting a 12-year-old special needs student.

WASHINGTON — Montgomery County Public Schools officials have released an updated list of bus routes driven by the man charged with sexually assaulting a 12-year-old special needs student.

Kabongo, who was known to some students as “Mr. Steve,” is accused of assaulting the girl late last month while another bus attendant left the bus to help drop off another student. Police said the bus’ surveillance camera captured the assault.

Kabongo, who worked for the school system since 2006, primarily drove students receiving special education services at schools across the county.

School officials have also set up a dedicated telephone line to more quickly respond to parent questions and concerns about Kabongo. The number is 240-740-3214.

Kabongo was ordered held without bond Monday. Police said they are concerned there may be additional victims. They urged anyone who is concerned that a child may have been victimized by Kabongo to call detectives at 240-773-5400.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.