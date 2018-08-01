202
Missing 17-year-old visiting US from Iraq last seen in Chevy Chase

By Teta Alim | @teta_alim August 1, 2018 8:56 pm 08/01/2018 08:56pm
WASHINGTON — A teenager visiting the U.S. from Iraq was last seen Monday in Chevy Chase, Maryland, and police are asking the public for help to find him.

Abdalla Ahmed, 17, was last seen around 2:10 a.m. Monday at the National 4-H Conference Center, located at 7100 Connecticut Ave., Montgomery County police said. He was staying at the center with a group of students from Iraq traveling around the U.S., police said.

Police described Ahmed as 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing around 140 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair, and he was last seen wearing black jeans and flip-flops, police said.

Anyone with information about Ahmed’s whereabouts can call police at 301-279-8000.

Abdalla Ahmed, 17, was last seen around 2:10 a.m. Monday at the National 4-H Conference Center, located at 7100 Connecticut Ave. (Courtesy Montgomery County police)

Topics:
Local News Maryland News missing teenager montgomery county police Montgomery County, MD News
