Man convicted in 2017 Germantown home invasion, fatal shooting

Furl John Williams, 25, of Germantown, was found guilty Friday of multiple charges, including felony murder, armed robbery and assault, in the death of Amaru Amir Santos Johnson, 19. Williams faces a possible sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The home invasion happened in the predawn hours of April 29, 2017. The charging documents said that around midnight, Williams and another defendant, Eric Lee, of Clarksburg, Maryland, robbed two people in the parking lot of a residence at 12839 Kitchen House Way. After the robbery, the two victims ran inside, where other people had seen what happened.

Someone in the residence called several people to let them know what had happened. Johnson and four other people got there at the same time, and the people in the residence discussed the robbery and determined that Lee was one of the robbers.

Johnson contacted Lee via Snapchat and told him to bring the stolen items back. The charging documents said Lee and Williams came back, and the shooting began. The charging documents say that Lee said Williams committed the shooting.

The car they were driving had been stolen, the charging documents said.

Williams was arrested and charged in another killing, that of a gas station attendant during a robbery in Prince George’s County, a few days later.

“Violent criminals will be apprehended [and] prosecuted and do jail time,” said Ramon Korionoff, of the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Williams will be sentenced Sept. 7. Lee pleaded guilty to assault and armed robbery charges last December.

