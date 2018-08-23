Worker killed in construction accident at a Potomac school

A 27-year-old man was working outside the school moving a portable building when the building struck him. He died at the scene.

The Heights School in Potomac, Maryland, is seen in this Aug. 23, 2018 photo. Montgomery County police are investigating after a worker was killed in an construction accident. (WTOP/Kristi King)

A 27-year-old man was working outside the school moving a portable building when the building struck him. He died at the scene.

WASHINGTON — A construction worker at a school in Montgomery County, Maryland, died in what police are calling an accident Thursday morning.

Around 8:45 a.m., police and fire crews responded to the Heights School in Potomac, 10400 Seven Locks Rd., for the report of a construction accident.

Police said 27-year-old John Thomas Moran Jr. was working outside the school moving a portable building. During the move, the building struck Moran, who died at the scene.

Montgomery County police are continuing to investigate the accident and said the Maryland Occupational Safety and Health Department was notified and is assisting in the ongoing investigation.

WTOP's Kristi King and Anna Isaacs contributed to this report.

