Worker killed in construction accident at a Potomac school

By Sarah Beth Hensley | @SarahBethHens
and Jack Moore August 23, 2018 4:14 pm 08/23/2018 04:14pm
A 27-year-old man was working outside the school moving a portable building when the building struck him. He died at the scene.

WASHINGTON — A construction worker at a school in Montgomery County, Maryland, died in what police are calling an accident Thursday morning.

Around 8:45 a.m., police and fire crews responded to the Heights School in Potomac, 10400 Seven Locks Rd., for the report of a construction accident.

Police said 27-year-old John Thomas Moran Jr. was working outside the school moving a portable building. During the move, the building struck Moran, who died at the scene.

Montgomery County police are continuing to investigate the accident and said the Maryland Occupational Safety and Health Department was notified and is assisting in the ongoing investigation.

WTOP’s Kristi King and Anna Isaacs contributed to this report.

montgomery county fire and rescue Montgomery County, MD News potomac The Heights School

