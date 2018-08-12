Car hits, kills man on busy Wheaton road

A driver hit and killed a man who was crossing a busy Montgomery County street Saturday night.

Around 11:30 p.m., a man was attempting to cross Georgia Avenue at Veirs Mill Road in Wheaton when he was struck by a 2016 Nissan Rogue traveling south on Georgia Avenue, Montgomery County police said Sunday.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The pedestrian was not in a crosswalk at the time of the collision, a preliminary investigation found.

Police are working to confirm the identity of the victim, and will release his name after his family has been notified.

The driver of the Rogue remained at the scene following the incident, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the crash to call its Collision Reconstruction Unit at 240-773-6620.

Below is a map with the location of the collision:

