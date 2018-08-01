Body-camera footage, testimony released in Silver Spring fatal police shooting

The Montgomery County police have released video and testimony in the investigation of the fatal shooting of Robert Lawrence White, 41, by Officer Anand Badgujar in a Silver Spring parking lot June 11.

Editor’s note: The body-camera footage contains graphic footage of the shooting, as well as adult language. The following video edits out part of what Montgomery County police provided:

WASHINGTON — The unarmed Silver Spring man shot dead by a Montgomery County police officer in June charged at the officer, yelled “Do it!” several times before the first shot, and knocked him over and yelled, “Do it again!” after that.

The officer also believed the man, 41-year-old Robert Lawrence White, was armed and had reached not only for his own gun but the officer’s.

The Montgomery County Police Department has released video and testimony in the investigation of the fatal shooting of White by Officer Anand Badgujar in a Silver Spring parking lot June 11. Badgujar was cleared of any criminal wrongdoing Monday.

Montgomery County had turned the evidence over to the Howard County State’s Attorney’s Office so as to ensure an independent review. Badgujar’s lawyer told Howard County State’s Attorney Dario Broccolino that Badgujar was driving on Sligo Creek Parkway past Three Oaks Drive, a dead-end road, when he saw White walking north, away from him, on Three Oaks Drive. Badgujar said White stared at Badgujar’s police car as it went past.

In the video, Badgujar is seen following White around, and appears at one point to pepper-spray White to get him to stop.

When White saw Badgujar was coming toward him on foot, he changed direction and started making motions toward his jacket pocket that made Badgujar believe he was armed, the lawyer said.

The video shows Badgujar heading back to his car and opening the door as White approaches him.

The lawyer added that White tried to grab Badgujar’s gun while yelling “Do it!” before Badgujar shot him the first time. The video shows both men on the ground, with the officer getting up on his knees. White yelled “Do it again!” and advanced on Badgujar, punching him at least twice.

Badgujar then shoots White several times, including after White is lying in the parking lot.

Badgujar is still under internal investigation by the Montgomery County police.

The police released the video on YouTube. Be warned: It contains graphic footage of the shooting, as well as adult language.

