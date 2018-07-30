Montgomery Co. officer cleared in fatal shooting of Silver Spring man

Howard County state's attorney's investigators said Monday that the officer was justified in shooting a 41-year-old during an altercation June 11 in a townhouse parking lot.

WASHINGTON — A Montgomery County police officer will not face any charges in the fatal shooting of an unarmed Silver Spring man last month.

The Howard County state’s attorney’s office announced Monday that Officer Anand Badgujar was justified in shooting 41-year-old Robert Lawrence White during an altercation June 11 in a Silver Spring townhouse parking lot. Montgomery County had turned evidence over to Howard County to ensure an independent review.

Investigators reviewed body camera footage from Badgujar and from a backup officer, as well as witness statements and video and photos taken by witnesses at the scene.

“After reviewing all of the pertinent evidence and after a thorough review of the law … we have, unanimously, concluded that Officer Badgujar’s actions were justified under the circumstances,” state’s attorney Dario J. Broccolino wrote to Montgomery County Police Chief Thomas Manger.

“As a result, no further action will be taken by this office.”

Montgomery County Police Department will conduct a review to determine if Badgujar will face disciplinary action.

“The internal affairs investigation … will examine the officer’s conduct and actions as compared to Montgomery County police training and policies,” said Capt. Paul Starks, head of the Public Information Office, Montgomery County police.

The incident occurred in the 9200 block of Three Oaks Drive at around 2:15 p.m. The two-year department veteran was in the area finishing another response when he came across the man. The officer tried to speak to him, Manger had said last month, when “the man became combative, and a physical altercation occurred.”

Badgujar, 32, had already used pepper spray when he fired at White multiple times. He later died at a hospital.

Badgujar responded to questions through his attorney during the investigation, Howard County officials said. Montgomery County police’s education and training divisions were also consulted.

