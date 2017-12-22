201.5
Montgomery Co. police: Driver hits sign pole, which lodges in windshield

By The Associated Press December 22, 2017 4:50 pm 12/22/2017 04:50pm
Authorities say the car crossed the travel lanes of a highway in Gaithersburg, and onto the median, where it hit a traffic sign. (Courtesy Montgomery County police)

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — A driver who police in Maryland say was operating under the influence hit a sign, which lodged in his car’s windshield, and continued driving while authorities tried to stop the car.

Montgomery County police say a Takoma Park police officer working an alcohol task force saw the car early Friday. Authorities say the car crossed the travel lanes of a highway in Gaithersburg, and onto the median, where it hit a traffic sign.

Police say the wooden sign pole pierced the windshield of the car. The officer activated his patrol car’s emergency equipment and tried to stop the vehicle. Police say the driver continued on the highway, took an exit off and stopped the car.

Police say the driver, whom officers did not identify, was arrested for DUI.

