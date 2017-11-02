2 injured in ‘heavy fire’ at Montgomery Co. house

WASHINGTON — Two people were injured when heavy flames engulfed a large Montgomery County house Thursday evening.

At about 5:50 p.m., a fire started at a two-story house located at 130 Brinkwood Rd. near Haviland Mill Road in Brookeville, Maryland. The house is located in a non-hydrant area, said Montgomery County Fire & Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer.

“First arriving units encountered pretty heavy fire conditions in the garage extending to a fairly significantly sized, large home,” Piringer said in a video update on Twitter.

Two people were injured when heavy flames engulfed a large Montgomery County house Thursday evening. (Courtesy Montgomery County Fire & Rescue/Pete Piringer)

The people in the house got out, and emergency crews evaluated two people — one of whom was transported to the hospital with smoke inhalation, Piringer said. A dog remains unaccounted for. No firefighters were injured, he added.

More than 60 firefighters helped knock down the heavy fire, the bulk of which was out around 6:45 p.m., Piringer said. A water supply task force helped in the fire fight, too.

Officials say two people working on a car in the garage sparked the fire. More than 500,000 in damage to the property.

WTOP's Mike Murillo contributed to this report.

