201.5
Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Montgomery County, MD News » Md. high school won't…

Md. high school won’t ‘fall victim’ to ‘okay to be white’ flyers

By Amanda Iacone
and Neal Augenstein November 2, 2017 3:17 pm 11/02/2017 03:17pm
Share

Montgomery County school officials are investigator who posted flyers stating "It's okay to be white" at a high school in Silver Spring. Ten of the fliers were found Wednesday morning.

WASHINGTON — Flyers stating “It’s OK to be white” were found at Montgomery Blair High School in Silver Spring on Wednesday morning.

In a letter sent to parents, the school’s Principal Renay Johnson writes that “Montgomery Blair is a very smart, diverse and inclusive community and we will not fall victim to attempts to divide us.”

The fliers were found on 10 exterior doors to the building by staff before students arrived, the letter states.

“We are taking this seriously and are investigating this incident,” Johnson writes.

Security footage released by the school system shows a person in a hooded sweatshirt posting one of the fliers.

The fliers seemed to be prompted by the 4chan message forum, according to school officials, that promotes racial and political tensions. An Alexandria man used the same forum to make threats to kill black students who attend Howard University.

John E. Rust faces federal charges in that case, which sparked panic at the urban D.C. campus last month.

A thread on the forum encouraged readers to post the same distinct fliers — and provided a sample that could be printed — at schools on Halloween. Conspirators were told to wear Halloween costumes as a disguise and were urged not to cause any vandalism.

Similar signs were found in several other cities across the country this week.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

More News

Topics:
Latest News Local News Maryland News montgomery blair high school montgomery county public schools Montgomery County, MD News silver spring
Recommended
Latest
Tour DC's historic cemeteries
Truck plows into cyclists in NY
Halloween 2017
Top 50 scary movies of all time
A White House Halloween
Today in history: Nov. 2
DC's Ghost Roads
‘Ghost signs’ around DC
Celebrity birthdays Oct. 29-Nov. 4
Photos: Destructive hurricane season still marks Puerto Rico
30 perfect alternative getaways for Thanksgiving
10 best jobs for millennials
Greatest moments in RFK Stadium history
Phase II of The Wharf: How it will look
10 best-value hotels in America
2017 Marine Corps Marathon
2017 Celebrity Deaths
Best soccer moments at RFK
Things to do in DC before it freezes
Redskins moments at RFK
16 places for autumn fun
How to trim Thanksgiving travel costs
Entertainment moments at RFK Stadium
Baseball's best days at RFK
Outrageous vanity plates
Where to go apple picking
Brewery Guide
10 college majors with great starting salaries
Dogs and cats of Congress
Winery Guide
Best area universities
Pumpkin spice craze
15 healthy and hearty soup recipes
Your fall movie guide
Screwy DC road signs
2017 local deaths of note