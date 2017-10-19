Rockville man charged with sex offenses against 2 women he met on Tindr

WASHINGTON — A Rockville man has been charged with sex offenses and assault after police say he performed sex acts on two women without their consent.

Colin Sime Black, 33, met the women on the social-media dating app Tindr, Montgomery County police said.

Black was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of second-degree sexual offense and one count of second-degree assault.

In March, a woman reported to police that she met Black on Tindr and agreed to meet at his apartment. She told police the two had consensual sex but then Black performed a sex act without her consent. According to charging documents, the woman told police she was crying and begged Black to stop. After the encounter, the woman called her best friend who convinced her to call the police, according to the charging documents. She was given a sexual assault forensic evidence kit at a Rockville hospital, police said.

Then, in September, a second woman came forward to report a sexual assault by Black that had occurred in December 2016, police said. The woman told authorities she met Black on Tindr and went to his house where they had consensual sex before he performed sex acts without her consent.

The woman provided text messages to police showing conversations between her and Black. In one of the messages, the woman said: “I told you a lot and said no many times … you didn’t seem to care at all,” according to the charging documents. Black replied: “I sincerely apologize. I was drunk and oblivious. I hope you can forgive me baby,” according to the documents. He also texted: “I don’t recall you saying no. I recall you saying it hurts.”

Police said the two women do not know each other and the woman who reported the December 2016 assault did not have knowledge of the ongoing investigation stemming from the reported March assault.

Black is a guidance counselor at Albert Einstein High School in Kensington, Maryland, police said. He is being put on paid administrative leave, said Montgomery County Public Schools spokesman Derek Turner.

