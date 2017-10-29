Residents displaced in Bethesda fire go home — to no electricity

WASHINGTON — Thousands of residents who were displaced after a fire at a Bethesda apartment building returned home on Saturday, but some came home to no power.

The company that manages the Promenade Apartments on Pooks Hill Road told the 1,100 residents affected that they were clear to return to the building Sunday at 3 p.m.

But in an email just a little while later, management said that there were many reports of outages “but we don’t know why or how many right now.”

Management said that the Red Cross continues to use the complex’s tennis club as a shelter and that anyone in need should head there for assistance

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.