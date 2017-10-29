201.5
Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Montgomery County, MD News » Residents displaced in Bethesda…

Residents displaced in Bethesda fire go home — to no electricity

By Keara Dowd | @kgdowd October 29, 2017 8:39 pm 10/29/2017 08:39pm
Share

WASHINGTON — Thousands of residents who were displaced after a fire at a Bethesda apartment building returned home on Saturday, but some came home to no power.

The company that manages the Promenade Apartments on Pooks Hill Road told the 1,100 residents affected that they were clear to return to the building Sunday at 3 p.m.

But in an email just a little while later, management said that there were many reports of outages “but we don’t know why or how many right now.”

Management said that the Red Cross continues to use the complex’s tennis club as a shelter and that anyone in need should head there for assistance

Related Gallery

At least 1,100 displaced after fire in Bethesda high-rise

More than 1,000 residents have been displaced after a transformer fire caused around $1 million worth of damage in a Bethesda high-rise on Saturday morning. Those living in approximately 550 smoke-impacted units were evacuated, while others sheltered in place. See photos.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
bethesda high-rise fire Latest News Local News Maryland News Montgomery County, MD News Promenade fire
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Take a tour of 'ghost signs' around DC

Hand-painted signs of decades past are slowly fading, lingering in a smartphone age. Here's where you can find some around D.C.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest