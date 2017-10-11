Md. after-school worker charged with sex offenses doesn’t deny touching girl

WASHINGTON — A Gaithersburg man facing charges for inappropriately touching a girl told police that she had been “flirting” with him and had given him a massage during an after-school program.

Roy Andres Simmons III, 41, was arrested last week on charges of second-degree assault and fourth-degree sexual offense.

According to court documents, the girl told police that Simmons hugged her and touched her chest while she attend the after-school program last November at Carderock Springs Elementary School. She said he apologized to her the next day but that the contact made the girl, who is now 11, feel uncomfortable.

Simmons told investigators that the girl was “kind of flirting with him” and that he “may have given (the girl) a hug.” He also told police that the hug “wasn’t the most appropriate way to handle it” and said he was sorry for touching the girl’s chest, court records said.

Simmons worked for an after-school program run by a company called Kids Adventure at the girl’s school in Potomac, Maryland.

WTOP’s Megan Cloherty contributed to this report.

