Reds pitcher Hunter Greene to come off injured list Saturday for season debut against Orioles

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds plan to reinstate pitcher Hunter Greene from the 60-day injured list to make his…

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds plan to reinstate pitcher Hunter Greene from the 60-day injured list to make his season debut Saturday night against the Baltimore Orioles.

Greene’s return is a boost to a Cincinnati rotation that also features 23-year-old Chase Burns, who is 10-1 with a 2.40 ERA in 17 starts this season.

The Reds entered the three-game weekend series against Baltimore in last place in the NL Central with a 40-46 record but still hope to climb back into the wild-card race.

“You’ve seen our team and other teams get really hot,” Greene said. “That’s our mindset. I’m confident that I’ll be a really good asset to that full picture.”

The 26-year-old Greene, an All-Star in 2024, has been on the IL since March 23 after undergoing surgery to remove bone chips from his right elbow. It was the latest setback for the hard-throwing right-hander, who hasn’t made more than 26 starts in any of his four major league seasons.

He made three minor league rehab starts, including two at Triple-A Louisville, going 1-0 with 13 strikeouts in 14 1/3 innings. His fastball topped out at 101 mph.

Greene threw 82 pitches over 6 1/3 innings in his final rehab outing, allowing one hit and striking out four.

Reds manager Terry Francona said Friday he doesn’t plan to limit Greene’s workload.

“I think he’s strong enough (and) stretched out enough, healthy enough, where we’re going to get him back, not just in name only, but in production also,” Francona said.

Greene went 7-4 with a 2.76 ERA and 132 strikeouts over 107 2/3 innings in 2025 despite two stints on the IL with a right groin strain.

He is 25-29 with a 3.65 ERA and 617 strikeouts in 495 2/3 innings over 91 career starts for the Reds.

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