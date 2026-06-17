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Mariners outfielder Julio Rodríguez leaves game against Orioles after 6th inning

The Associated Press

June 17, 2026, 11:59 PM

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodríguez left Wednesday night’s game against the Baltimore Orioles after ending the sixth inning with a strikeout.

The three-time All-Star was seen talking to a team athletic trainer before exiting the dugout.

Rodríguez was 1 for 3 with a double, giving him 125 doubles to go along with 125 homers and 125 stolen bases in his career.

He reached those totals in 665 major league games, making the 25-year-old Rodríguez the third-fastest player to do it.

Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. was the fastest at 591 games and former big leaguer Alfonso Soriano, a seven-time All-Star, pulled off the feat in 643 games, according to Sportradar.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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