Mariners outfielder Julio Rodríguez leaves game against Orioles after 6th inning

The three-time All-Star was seen talking to a team athletic trainer before exiting the dugout.

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodríguez left Wednesday night’s game against the Baltimore Orioles after ending the sixth inning with a strikeout.

The three-time All-Star was seen talking to a team athletic trainer before exiting the dugout.

Rodríguez was 1 for 3 with a double, giving him 125 doubles to go along with 125 homers and 125 stolen bases in his career.

He reached those totals in 665 major league games, making the 25-year-old Rodríguez the third-fastest player to do it.

Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. was the fastest at 591 games and former big leaguer Alfonso Soriano, a seven-time All-Star, pulled off the feat in 643 games, according to Sportradar.

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