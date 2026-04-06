White Sox outfielder Austin Hays sidelined by a right hamstring strain

Chicago White Sox left fielder Austin Hays, center, leaves during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore…

Chicago White Sox left fielder Austin Hays, center, leaves during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Monday, April 6, 2026, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)(AP/Erin Hooley) Chicago White Sox left fielder Austin Hays, center, leaves during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Monday, April 6, 2026, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)(AP/Erin Hooley) CHICAGO (AP) — White Sox outfielder Austin Hays left Monday night’s game against Baltimore with a right hamstring strain.

Hays pulled up while pursuing Tyler O’Neill’s two-out flyball to left in the fourth inning. The ball landed near the line and O’Neill was credited with an RBI single when Adley Rutschman scored from first on the play.

Hays was replaced by Derek Hill. The White Sox said Hays will undergo further evaluation.

The 30-year-old Hays signed a $6 million, one-year contract with the White Sox in free agency. He is batting .219 with a homer and six RBIs in nine games this season.

Hays was selected by Baltimore in the third round of the 2016 amateur draft. He played for the Orioles for his first six-plus seasons, setting career highs with 22 homers and 71 RBIs in 2021.

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