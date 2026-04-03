Konnor Griffin called up by Pirates, first MLB teenage position player since Juan Soto

A person familiar with the decision has told The Associated Press that the Pirates are calling up the 19-year-old shortstop, the consensus choice as the top prospect in baseball, before Friday's home opener against the Baltimore Orioles.

Pittsburgh Pirates' Konnor Griffin drops his bat after hitting a two-run double off New York Yankees pitcher Jake Bird during the fifth inning of a spring training baseball game Monday, March 9, 2026, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)(AP/Chris O'Meara) Pittsburgh Pirates' Konnor Griffin drops his bat after hitting a two-run double off New York Yankees pitcher Jake Bird during the fifth inning of a spring training baseball game Monday, March 9, 2026, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)(AP/Chris O'Meara) PITTSBURGH (AP) — Konnor Griffin was called up by the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday and was set to become the first teenage position player in the major leagues since Juan Soto in 2018.

Pittsburgh selected the 19-year-old shortstop’s contract from Triple-A Indianapolis before its home opener against the Baltimore Orioles.

The club tipped its hand on Thursday, featuring Griffin on various social media platforms, including an Instagram post with pictures of Griffin at PNC Park and the caption “KG has arrived in Pittsburgh.”

Pittsburgh created room for Griffin on the active roster early Thursday evening, optioning outfielder Billy Cook to Indianapolis, then opened a spot on the 40-man roster by designating infielder Enmanuel Valdez for assignment on Friday.

Griffin is expected to address reporters on Friday morning at the ballpark where the club hopes he can be a lineup fixture for years to come and the team’s most consequential position player since former centerfielder Andrew McCutchen, who won the 2013 NL MVP and helped guide Pittsburgh to three straight playoff berths from 2013-15.

Soto also was 19 when he made his major league debut for the Nationals in 2018.

The question when the season started last week wasn’t if Griffin would make his big-league debut this year, but when. The answer turned out to be “not very long” after Griffin hit .438 (7 for 16) with three doubles, an RBI and three stolen bases at Triple-A Indianapolis.

The 6-foot-3 Griffin, taken with the ninth overall pick in the 2024 amateur draft, has rocketed through Pittsburgh’s farm system. He batted .333 with 21 home runs, 94 RBIs and 65 stolen bases in 122 games at Class A and Double-A in 2025.

Griffin earned an invitation to Pittsburgh’s big-league camp and was among the last cuts before the opening day roster was set. While he showcased his power by smashing three home runs during Grapefruit League play — the most by a teenager in spring training in at least two decades — he also struck out more than a dozen times.

The Pirates broke camp with Jared Triolo at shortstop and Nick Gonzales at third. The addition of Griffin likely means Triolo — a Gold Glove winner as a utility player — will head to third.

While Pittsburgh has been in talks with Griffin about a lengthy contract, the Pirates would benefit if any agreement is not finalized until after he plays. The team would remain eligible to receive an extra draft pick through the Prospect Promotion Incentive if it waits until after Griffin’s debut to sign him to a multi-year contract.

To receive the pick — which would come at the end of the first round — Griffin would need to accrue one year of service time as a rookie and either win the NL Rookie of the Year or be a finalist for NL MVP.

The Pirates have invested heavily in the amateur draft since general manager Ben Cherington joined the club in late 2019. Pittsburgh already has the highest signing bonus pool ($19.13 million) in the majors available for the 2026 draft.

Griffin will be joining a team off to a 3-3 start after taking two of three in Cincinnati. The Pirates are anchored by one of the best young starting rotations in the majors, led by reigning Cy Young winner Paul Skenes, who picked up his first victory of the season on Wednesday.

Pittsburgh upgraded its woeful offense in the offseason, trading for All-Star second baseman Brandon Lowe and signing first baseman/outfielder Ryan O’Hearn and designated hitter Marcell Ozuna in free agency. Lowe already has three homers this season for the Pirates, whose 10 home runs through six games are tied with the Los Angeles Angels for most in the majors. Pittsburgh finished dead last in homers by a wide margin last season.

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