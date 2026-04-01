MLB revives ‘This Week in Baseball’ as a digital series

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball is bringing back “This Week in Baseball” by giving it a digital flair.…

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball is bringing back “This Week in Baseball” by giving it a digital flair.

The iconic series will be revived on Major League Baseball’s X account, as well as @XOriginals, every Friday at noon and will run through the postseason.

“This Week in Baseball” debuted in 1977 and was a weekly 30-minute program produced by MLB that highlighted the major events of the past week. The show was hosted by the late Hall of Fame announcer Mel Allen for many years. It ran until 1998 and saw a second stint from 2000-11.

The new-look “TWIB” will have episodes ranging from 5 to 10 minutes. It will be produced by MLB studios and include many segments from its predecessor, including highlights, bloopers, player profiles and “TWIB Notes.” Kait Maniscalco will serve as the host.

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