Kodai Senga to IL and Juan Soto (left forearm) limited to DH for Mets

Kodai Senga went on the 10-day injured list with lumbar spine inflammation Tuesday for the reeling New York Mets, who also have growing concerns about the health of outfielders Juan Soto and Luis Robert Jr.

NEW YORK (AP) — Kodai Senga went on the 10-day injured list with lumbar spine inflammation Tuesday for the struggling New York Mets, who also have growing concerns about the health of outfielders Juan Soto and Luis Robert Jr.

Soto alleviated some of those worries hours later, first by playing catch from 100 feet and then by hitting a two-run homer to provide the exclamation point on a seven-run fourth inning in the Mets’ 8-0 win over the Washington Nationals.

“I just felt it right there on Friday when I was throwing and we were trying to figure out how it’s going to be,” Soto said. “But at the end of the day, the images were good and we feel comfortable right now.”

New York manager Carlos Mendoza said Soto, who has yet to play the field in six games since returning last Wednesday after missing nearly three weeks with a strained right calf, felt discomfort in his forearm while throwing Friday and Sunday. He underwent an MRI that revealed no ligament damage.

“He’s going to continue to get treatment, he’s going to continue to throw and hopefully can play the outfield here in the next few days,” Mendoza said. “But it doesn’t hurt him to swing or anything like that.”

Soto indicated as much by hitting a 381-foot, opposite-field homer off Zack Littell — his second this season and first since the calf injury.

Senga was placed on the IL retroactive to Monday, one day after the right-hander’s struggles continued when he gave up three runs in 2 2/3 innings as the Colorado Rockies completed a doubleheader sweep with a 3-0 win.

Mendoza said Senga, who has a 17.28 ERA in his last three starts and a 6.94 ERA in 14 outings dating to last July, told trainers he was feeling discomfort in his lower back and right hip after Sunday’s game.

An MRI administered Monday revealed the inflammation. Senga received an epidural and will not throw for 7 to 10 days before the next step is determined.

“We didn’t know what we were dealing with until we got the MRI,” Mendoza said.

The Mets, who have lost 15 of 18, opened a three-game series against Washington with Robert out of the lineup.

Robert, who was limited to 210 games the previous two seasons with the Chicago White Sox due to hip and hamstring injuries, sat out Sunday’s second game with tightness in his lower back. Mendoza said Robert had treatment Tuesday and is day-to-day.

The Mets are already without star shortstop Francisco Lindor, who strained his left calf last Wednesday and is wearing a protective boot. He won’t be re-examined until mid-May.

New York did get some good news regarding Jorge Polanco, who is running at about 80% as he recovers from left Achilles tendon and right wrist injuries. Mendoza said Polanco, who played in 14 games before going on the injured list April 18, was also slated to play catch and hit in the cages Tuesday.

To replace Senga on the active roster, the Mets recalled right-hander Christian Scott from Triple-A Syracuse. Scott will start Friday’s series opener in Los Angeles against the Angels.

David Peterson, a 2025 All-Star who was demoted to the bullpen after four subpar starts, will return to the rotation for Wednesday’s game against the Nationals. Peterson gave up one run in seven innings over two relief appearances.

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