MLB sets this year’s trade deadline for Monday, Aug. 3

NEW YORK (AP) — Teams will have a few extra days this summer to acquire players for playoff runs and…

NEW YORK (AP) — Teams will have a few extra days this summer to acquire players for playoff runs and to shed payroll.

Major League Baseball set Aug 3. at 6 p.m. EDT as the trade deadline on Tuesday.

MLB avoided having the trade deadline on weekends in recent years, and this year’s falls on a Monday.

Last year’s deadline was July 31, while it was July 30 in 2024 and 2021, and Aug. 1 in 2023 and 2022.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.