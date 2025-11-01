Blue Jays and Dodgers play in World Series Game 7

The Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers square off in a decisive Game 7 of the World Series.

Los Angeles Dodgers (93-69, first in the NL West during the regular season) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (94-68, first in the AL East during the regular season)

Toronto; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: TBD; Blue Jays: Max Scherzer (5-5, 5.19 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 82 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -147, Blue Jays +123; over/under is 8 runs

Toronto is 94-68 overall and 54-27 at home. The Blue Jays have the third-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .427.

Los Angeles is 93-69 overall and 41-40 on the road. The Dodgers have the fifth-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .327.

Saturday’s game is the 10th meeting between these teams this season. The Dodgers are up 5-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 34 doubles and 23 home runs while hitting .292 for the Blue Jays. Addison Barger is 15 for 33 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Freddie Freeman has a .295 batting average to lead the Dodgers, and has 39 doubles, two triples and 24 home runs. Shohei Ohtani is 12 for 36 with six home runs and nine RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 6-4, .270 batting average, 3.15 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .213 batting average, 2.94 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Jose Berrios: 15-Day IL (elbow), Robinson Pina: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Sandlin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yimi Garcia: 60-Day IL (ankle), Bowden Francis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Burr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Angel Bastardo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Nick Frasso: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Kirby Yates: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (knee), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (forearm), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

