Yamamoto throws first World Series complete game since 2015 as Dodgers beat Blue Jays 5-1 in Game 2

Yoshinobu Yamamoto pitched a four-hitter for his second consecutive complete game and the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-1 to tie their best-of-seven matchup at one game apiece.

Coming off a three-hitter against Milwaukee in the National League Championship Series that was the first postseason complete game since 2017, Yamamoto retired his final 20 batters in the first complete game in the Series since Kansas City’s Johnny Cueto against the New York Mets in Game 2 of 2015.

No pitcher had thrown consecutive complete games in the postseason since Arizona ace Curt Schilling, who tossed three in a row in the 2001 NL Division Series and NLCS.

Will Smith had three RBIs for the Dodgers, breaking a 1-all tie with a seventh-inning home run off Kevin Gausman, who had retired 17 batters in a row. Max Muncy added another solo homer later in the inning.

