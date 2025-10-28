Dodgers host the Blue Jays in World Series Game 3 tied 1-1

The Los Angeles Dodgers and the Toronto Blue Jays play in Game 3 of the World Series with the series tied 1-1.

Toronto Blue Jays (94-68, first in the AL East during the regular season) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (93-69, first in the NL West during the regular season)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Shane Bieber (4-2, 3.57 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 37 strikeouts); Dodgers: Shohei Ohtani (1-1, 2.87 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 62 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -196, Blue Jays +164; over/under is 8 runs

Los Angeles is 93-69 overall and 52-29 at home. The Dodgers have the second-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .441.

Toronto is 94-68 overall and 40-41 in road games. The Blue Jays have a 76-16 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The matchup Tuesday is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Dodgers have a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mookie Betts has 23 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 82 RBIs while hitting .258 for the Dodgers. Will Smith is 12 for 39 with a home run over the past 10 games.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 23 home runs, 81 walks and 84 RBIs while hitting .292 for the Blue Jays. Ernie Clement is 13 for 43 with two doubles, a triple and three RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 8-2, .225 batting average, 2.70 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Blue Jays: 5-5, .263 batting average, 4.18 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Nick Frasso: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Kirby Yates: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (knee), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (forearm), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Blue Jays: George Springer: day-to-day (undisclosed), Jose Berrios: 15-Day IL (elbow), Robinson Pina: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Sandlin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yimi Garcia: 60-Day IL (ankle), Bowden Francis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Burr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Angel Bastardo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

