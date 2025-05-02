Stowers leads Marlins against the Athletics after 4-hit outing

The Miami Marlins play the Athletics after Kyle Stowers' four-hit game on Wednesday.

Athletics (17-15, third in the AL West) vs. Miami Marlins (12-18, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Gunnar Hoglund (0-0); Marlins: Valente Bellozo (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -136, Marlins +115; over/under is 9 runs

Miami has a 12-18 record overall and an 8-8 record at home. The Marlins have the fifth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .255.

The Athletics have a 17-15 record overall and an 11-6 record on the road. The Athletics are 15-3 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stowers has four doubles, a triple and four home runs while hitting .323 for the Marlins. Agustin Ramirez is 9-for-31 with four doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Tyler Soderstrom has nine home runs, 12 walks and 24 RBI while hitting .289 for the Athletics. Miguel Andujar is 13-for-30 with a double, a triple, a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 4-6, .251 batting average, 7.54 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

Athletics: 7-3, .263 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Robert Brantly: 10-Day IL (lat), Griffin Conine: 60-Day IL (arm), Derek Hill: 10-Day IL (hand), Nick Fortes: 10-Day IL (oblique), Declan Cronin: 15-Day IL (hip), Ryan Weathers: 15-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.T. Ginn: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brady Basso: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michel Otanez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Gelof: 10-Day IL (hand), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

