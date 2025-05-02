Rays take road win streak into matchup with the Yankees

The Tampa Bay Rays hit the road against the New York Yankees looking to prolong a five-game road winning streak.

Tampa Bay Rays (14-17, fourth in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (18-13, first in the AL East)

New York; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Ryan Pepiot (2-3, 4.24 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 34 strikeouts); Yankees: Max Fried (5-0, 1.19 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -215, Rays +178; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

New York has an 18-13 record overall and a 10-5 record at home. The Yankees have hit 53 total home runs to lead the AL.

Tampa Bay has gone 5-4 in road games and 14-17 overall. The Rays have the fourth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .248.

Friday’s game is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Yankees hold a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Rice has four doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 13 RBI while hitting .266 for the Yankees. Aaron Judge is 19-for-39 with two doubles, a triple and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Yandy Diaz has eight doubles, four home runs and 14 RBI for the Rays. Christopher Morel is 6-for-37 with three doubles, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 5-5, .287 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

Rays: 5-5, .216 batting average, 3.42 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Giancarlo Stanton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jazz Chisholm: day-to-day (side), Marcus Stroman: 15-Day IL (knee), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (ribs), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (elbow), DJ LeMahieu: 10-Day IL (calf), Scott Effross: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Clayton Beeter: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Gerrit Cole: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (back)

Rays: Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (tricep), Jake Mangum: 10-Day IL (groin), Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Richie Palacios: 10-Day IL (knee), Alex Faedo: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kevin Kelly: 15-Day IL (glute), Joshua Lowe: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ha-Seong Kim: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Nathan Lavender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

