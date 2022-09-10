Queen Elizabeth II: Latest updates | ‘Thank you, ma’am’ | Queen Elizabeth on currencies | Charles III proclaimed king | Photos
Reds aim to keep win streak going against the Brewers

The Associated Press

September 10, 2022, 2:41 AM

Cincinnati Reds (56-80, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (73-66, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Chase Anderson (0-2, 12.60 ERA, 2.20 WHIP, six strikeouts); Brewers: Adrian Houser (5-9, 4.83 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 65 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -222, Reds +183; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds will attempt to keep a three-game win streak alive when they play the Milwaukee Brewers.

Milwaukee is 73-66 overall and 37-27 at home. Brewers pitchers have a collective 3.94 ERA, which ranks eighth in the NL.

Cincinnati is 27-41 on the road and 56-80 overall. The Reds have the eighth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .243.

Saturday’s game is the 14th meeting between these teams this season. The Brewers are ahead 8-5 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rowdy Tellez leads the Brewers with 28 home runs while slugging .460. Willy Adames is 9-for-42 with four doubles and two RBI over the past 10 games.

Kyle Farmer is second on the Reds with a .266 batting average, and has 23 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 28 walks and 64 RBI. Jonathan India is 15-for-40 with two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 4-6, .206 batting average, 4.97 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Reds: 6-4, .271 batting average, 3.77 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Freddy Peralta: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eric Lauer: day-to-day (elbow), Kolten Wong: day-to-day (knee), Alex Jackson: 60-Day IL (wrist), Jonathan Davis: 10-Day IL (elbow), Aaron Ashby: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rosenthal: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Gott: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (forearm), Miguel Sanchez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Mike Moustakas: 60-Day IL (calf), Jeff Hoffman: 60-Day IL (forearm), T.J. Zeuch: 15-Day IL (back), Graham Ashcraft: 15-Day IL (biceps), Joey Votto: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Aramis Garcia: 60-Day IL (finger), Robert Dugger: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Stephenson: 60-Day IL (clavicle), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

