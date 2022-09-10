Rays try to keep win streak alive against the Yankees

Tampa Bay Rays (78-58, second in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (83-56, first in the AL East) New…

Tampa Bay Rays (78-58, second in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (83-56, first in the AL East)

New York; Saturday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Corey Kluber (10-7, 4.00 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 122 strikeouts); Yankees: Jameson Taillon (12-4, 3.95 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 120 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -115, Rays -104; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays seek to extend a four-game win streak with a victory over the New York Yankees.

New York is 83-56 overall and 48-22 at home. Yankees pitchers have a collective 3.28 ERA, which ranks third in the AL.

Tampa Bay has a 31-34 record in road games and a 78-58 record overall. The Rays have the second-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.24.

Saturday’s game is the 18th time these teams match up this season. The Yankees are up 9-8 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge has 23 doubles, 55 home runs and 119 RBI for the Yankees. Isiah Kiner-Falefa is 11-for-34 with a double, two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Harold Ramirez has 20 doubles and five home runs for the Rays. Randy Arozarena is 17-for-42 with eight doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 5-5, .201 batting average, 2.90 ERA, even run differential

Rays: 9-1, .294 batting average, 1.88 ERA, outscored opponents by 31 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: DJ LeMahieu: 10-Day IL (toe), Anthony Rizzo: 10-Day IL (back), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Benintendi: 10-Day IL (wrist), Aroldis Chapman: 15-Day IL (leg), Harrison Bader: 60-Day IL (foot), Scott Effross: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Albert Abreu: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt Carpenter: 10-Day IL (foot), Luis Severino: 60-Day IL (lat), Miguel Castro: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael King: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: Shane McClanahan: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Thompson: 15-Day IL (tricep), Roman Quinn: 10-Day IL (knee), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: 60-Day IL (hip), Mike Zunino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow)

