RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: US: Russian military facing 'severe manpower shortages' | UN inspectors head to Ukraine nuclear plant in war zone | Yellen warns of failure to agree on Russia oil price cap
Home » MLB News » Rays LHP Shane McClanahan…

Rays LHP Shane McClanahan to IL with shoulder injury

The Associated Press

August 31, 2022, 6:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MIAMI (AP) — The Rays placed ace left-hander Shane McClanahan on the 15-day injured list because of a left shoulder impingement on Wednesday, a day after he was a late scratch from Tampa Bay’s 7-2 win over the Miami Marlins.

McClanahan cut his pregame warmup short Tuesday because of the injury. He later said “something just didn’t feel right.”

McClanahan underwent imaging on his shoulder Wednesday, which revealed a “best case scenario,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said.

Cash said McClanahan will get an injection in the shoulder when the team returns to Tampa, and he is optimistic that the injury will not lead to an extended absence.

“I think we made the right decision to shut it down and just catch it early,” McClanahan said. “When I was told ‘best case scenario,’ I was very, very pleased. This could have gone a lot of different ways. For it to be what it is, it’s a sigh of relief.”

The Rays, who hold the top AL wild-card spot, recalled right-hander Calvin Faucher from Triple-A Durham to start Wednesday against the Marlins.

In his second season, McClanahan (11-5) has been one of the top pitchers in the majors. He started the All-Star game and is second in the AL in wins and ERA at 2.20.

The Rays also placed second baseman Brandon Lowe on the 10-day IL with a right triceps contusion. Lowe hasn’t played since being hit by a pitch against the Red Sox on Aug 26.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

DCSA opens ‘front door’ to next-gen background investigation system

CACI wins $5.7 billion award to start privatizing Air Force network management

Air Force sets diversity goals for officer applicant pool

Biden officially plans 4.6% average pay raise for federal employees in 2023

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up