RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine fears long war | 3 foreigners fighters for Ukraine sentenced to death | Soccer club Shakhtar Donetsk survives in exile
Home » MLB News » Reds visit the Cardinals…

Reds visit the Cardinals to open 3-game series

The Associated Press

June 10, 2022, 2:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Cincinnati Reds (20-37, fifth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (32-26, second in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Friday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Luis Castillo (2-3, 3.55 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 34 strikeouts); Cardinals: Andre Pallante (1-0, 1.23 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -137, Reds +116; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals host the Cincinnati Reds to open a three-game series.

St. Louis has a 16-11 record at home and a 32-26 record overall. The Cardinals are 24-3 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Cincinnati has an 8-20 record in road games and a 20-37 record overall. The Reds are 11-26 in games when they have given up a home run.

Friday’s game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt has 19 doubles, 12 home runs and 47 RBI for the Cardinals. Corey Dickerson is 3-for-9 with two home runs and two RBI over the last 10 games.

Brandon Drury has a .266 batting average to lead the Reds, and has 10 doubles and 11 home runs. Joey Votto is 12-for-36 with three home runs and 12 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .240 batting average, 4.40 ERA, even run differential

Reds: 4-6, .280 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Cardinals: Corey Dickerson: 10-Day IL (calf), Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jack Flaherty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Reds: Albert Almora Jr.: day-to-day (undisclosed), Tyler Stephenson: day-to-day (hand), Nick Senzel: day-to-day (back), Mike Moustakas: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Vladimir Gutierrez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Naquin: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Donovan Solano: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Lucas Sims: 15-Day IL (lower back), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (knee), Nick Lodolo: 10-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Schrock: 60-Day IL (calf), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Now operational DoD chief digital and AI office will be an example of innovation, officials say

Retirement processing times jump up in May

Survey: What's your experience with the TSP update?

TSP board scales up customer service staff after major system update

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up