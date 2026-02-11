Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Acadiana 61, Lafayette 59
Albany 84, Amite 54
Alexandria 48, Peabody 46
Arcadia 59, Cedar Creek 36
Baker 52, Donaldsonville 33
Barbe 51, New Iberia 43
Basile 60, Erath 32
Baton Rouge Episcopal 48, Northeast 25
Bell City 60, Lacassine 31
Berwick 55, Jeanerette 54
Bossier 51, Woodlawn (SH) 17
Buckeye 44, Glenmora 40
Caldwell Parish 40, Claiborne Christian 14
Capitol 37, Kentwood 28
Carroll 38, North Webster 29
Covington 48, St. Helena 32
Delhi 74, Tensas 40
Denham Springs 73, Dutchtown 32
Destrehan 0, De La Salle 0
Discovery 63, St. Charles Catholic 33
E.D. White 57, Lutcher 27
East Ascension 58, St. Amant 49
East Feliciana 62, Mentorship Academy 26
Ebarb 43, Anacoco 36
Fairview 86, Elizabeth 45
Franklinton 59, Mount Hermon 31
French Settlement 66, Hammond 44
Grand Lake 55, Northside Christian 18
H.L. Bourgeois 57, Thibodaux 40
Hackberry 64, South Cameron 19
Hahnville 43, Central Lafourche 9
Hanson Memorial 35, Covenant Christian Academy 26
Highland Baptist 55, Westminster Christian (LAF) 30
Iota 46, East Beauregard 39
Iowa 68, Leesville 20
Jefferson Rise 2, Patrick Taylor 0
Jena 72, Grant 47
Johnson Bayou 42, Starks 22
Jonesboro-Hodge 51, Glenbrook 8
Karr 54, McDonogh #35 8
LaGrange 52, Washington-Marion 40
Lake Arthur 66, Welsh 44
Lake Charles College Prep 42, Lafayette Renaissance 19
Lakeview 43, Montgomery 25
Landry/Walker 2, New Orleans Charter Science & Math 0
Livonia 59, Opelousas 52
Logansport 75, LaSalle 19
Madison Prep 86, Geo Next Generation 11
Mansfield 50, Many 42
Marksville 70, St. Joseph 42
McGehee 54, Dunham 44
McKinley 61, Belaire 6
Merryville 79, Pine Prairie 38
Midland 58, Lafayette Christian Academy 52
Negreet 62, Converse 22
New Iberia Catholic 40, Delcambre 20
North DeSoto 40, Loyola Prep 23
North Vermilion 40, St. Thomas More 28
Northlake Christian 50, St. Martin’s 31
Northshore 50, Chalmette 36
Northside 61, David Thibodaux 26
Oak Grove 54, Mangham 30
Oak Hill 59, Monterey 14
Opelousas Catholic 55, Pointe Coupee Catholic 26
Ouachita Christian 66, Madison 3
Parkview Baptist 61, Glen Oaks 26
Pitkin 45, Hicks 36
Plain Dealing 42, Lincoln Preparatory School 18
Pope John Paul 50, Pearl River 26
Prairieville 90, Live Oak 48
Quitman 53, Choudrant 50
Red River 57, Winnfield 46
Richwood 47, Franklin Parish 29
Ringgold 57, Haynesville 29
Rosepine 76, Pickering 41
Saline 42, Logansport 36
Salmen 50, Fontainebleau 26
Sam Houston 60, Carencro 11
Shreveport Northwood 64, Minden 47
Simpson 58, Tioga 37
Simsboro 67, D’Arbonne Woods 65
South Beauregard 38, Westlake 33
South Lafourche 58, Assumption 27
South Terrebonne 60, Morgan City 14
Southwood 47, B.T. Washington 44
Springfield 50, Pine 42
St. Frederick Catholic 29, General Trass (Lake Providence) 24
St. James 45, West St. John 37
St. Louis 51, Jennings 31
St. Michael 48, Plaquemine 25
Sterlington 60, Bastrop 37
Sulphur 56, Southside 24
Terrebonne 57, East St. John 17
Teurlings Catholic 70, Westgate 29
Union Parish 41, Magnolia Excellence 16
University 60, Collegiate Baton Rouge 10
Vandebilt Catholic 50, Ellender 28
Ville Platte 69, Mamou 31
Vinton 47, DeQuincy 17
Zachary 70, Liberty Magnet 33
Zwolle 82, Evans 48
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Castor vs. Lakeside, ccd.
Doyline vs. Family Community, ccd.
Ferriday vs. Beekman, ccd.
Lafayette Renaissance vs. Hamilton Christian Academy, ccd.
Ruston vs. Ouachita Parish, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.