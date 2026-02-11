Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Acadiana 61, Lafayette 59 Albany 84, Amite 54 Alexandria 48, Peabody 46 Arcadia 59, Cedar Creek 36…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Acadiana 61, Lafayette 59

Albany 84, Amite 54

Alexandria 48, Peabody 46

Arcadia 59, Cedar Creek 36

Baker 52, Donaldsonville 33

Barbe 51, New Iberia 43

Basile 60, Erath 32

Baton Rouge Episcopal 48, Northeast 25

Bell City 60, Lacassine 31

Berwick 55, Jeanerette 54

Bossier 51, Woodlawn (SH) 17

Buckeye 44, Glenmora 40

Caldwell Parish 40, Claiborne Christian 14

Capitol 37, Kentwood 28

Carroll 38, North Webster 29

Covington 48, St. Helena 32

Delhi 74, Tensas 40

Denham Springs 73, Dutchtown 32

Destrehan 0, De La Salle 0

Discovery 63, St. Charles Catholic 33

E.D. White 57, Lutcher 27

East Ascension 58, St. Amant 49

East Feliciana 62, Mentorship Academy 26

Ebarb 43, Anacoco 36

Fairview 86, Elizabeth 45

Franklinton 59, Mount Hermon 31

French Settlement 66, Hammond 44

Grand Lake 55, Northside Christian 18

H.L. Bourgeois 57, Thibodaux 40

Hackberry 64, South Cameron 19

Hahnville 43, Central Lafourche 9

Hanson Memorial 35, Covenant Christian Academy 26

Highland Baptist 55, Westminster Christian (LAF) 30

Iota 46, East Beauregard 39

Iowa 68, Leesville 20

Jefferson Rise 2, Patrick Taylor 0

Jena 72, Grant 47

Johnson Bayou 42, Starks 22

Jonesboro-Hodge 51, Glenbrook 8

Karr 54, McDonogh #35 8

LaGrange 52, Washington-Marion 40

Lake Arthur 66, Welsh 44

Lake Charles College Prep 42, Lafayette Renaissance 19

Lakeview 43, Montgomery 25

Landry/Walker 2, New Orleans Charter Science & Math 0

Livonia 59, Opelousas 52

Logansport 75, LaSalle 19

Madison Prep 86, Geo Next Generation 11

Mansfield 50, Many 42

Marksville 70, St. Joseph 42

McGehee 54, Dunham 44

McKinley 61, Belaire 6

Merryville 79, Pine Prairie 38

Midland 58, Lafayette Christian Academy 52

Negreet 62, Converse 22

New Iberia Catholic 40, Delcambre 20

North DeSoto 40, Loyola Prep 23

North Vermilion 40, St. Thomas More 28

Northlake Christian 50, St. Martin’s 31

Northshore 50, Chalmette 36

Northside 61, David Thibodaux 26

Oak Grove 54, Mangham 30

Oak Hill 59, Monterey 14

Opelousas Catholic 55, Pointe Coupee Catholic 26

Ouachita Christian 66, Madison 3

Parkview Baptist 61, Glen Oaks 26

Pitkin 45, Hicks 36

Plain Dealing 42, Lincoln Preparatory School 18

Pope John Paul 50, Pearl River 26

Prairieville 90, Live Oak 48

Quitman 53, Choudrant 50

Red River 57, Winnfield 46

Richwood 47, Franklin Parish 29

Ringgold 57, Haynesville 29

Rosepine 76, Pickering 41

Saline 42, Logansport 36

Salmen 50, Fontainebleau 26

Sam Houston 60, Carencro 11

Shreveport Northwood 64, Minden 47

Simpson 58, Tioga 37

Simsboro 67, D’Arbonne Woods 65

South Beauregard 38, Westlake 33

South Lafourche 58, Assumption 27

South Terrebonne 60, Morgan City 14

Southwood 47, B.T. Washington 44

Springfield 50, Pine 42

St. Frederick Catholic 29, General Trass (Lake Providence) 24

St. James 45, West St. John 37

St. Louis 51, Jennings 31

St. Michael 48, Plaquemine 25

Sterlington 60, Bastrop 37

Sulphur 56, Southside 24

Terrebonne 57, East St. John 17

Teurlings Catholic 70, Westgate 29

Union Parish 41, Magnolia Excellence 16

University 60, Collegiate Baton Rouge 10

Vandebilt Catholic 50, Ellender 28

Ville Platte 69, Mamou 31

Vinton 47, DeQuincy 17

Zachary 70, Liberty Magnet 33

Zwolle 82, Evans 48

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Castor vs. Lakeside, ccd.

Doyline vs. Family Community, ccd.

Ferriday vs. Beekman, ccd.

Lafayette Renaissance vs. Hamilton Christian Academy, ccd.

Ruston vs. Ouachita Parish, ccd.

