Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Anderson Co. 57, Western Hills 39
Ashland Blazer 52, Paintsville 42
Barren Co. 68, Metcalfe Co. 44
Bell Co. 52, Harlan Co. 41
Berea 39, Bluegrass United 26
Boone Co. 75, Robertson County 18
Boyle Co. 75, Danville Christian 46
Breathitt Co. 61, Estill Co. 51
Bullitt Central 64, Shelby Co. 33
Burgin 65, Frankfort 54
Caldwell Co. 61, Trigg Co. 44
Calloway Co. 71, Graves Co. 43
Campbell County (KY) 83, Dixie Heights 62
Carlisle Co. 64, Fulton 19
Crittenden Co. 55, Hopkins Central 41
Cumberland Co. 69, Greenwood 53
Daviess Co. 62, Madisonville 41
Dawson Springs 49, Community Christian (Paducah) 10
East Ridge 50, Council, Va. 47
Fairview 46, McDermott Scioto NW, Ohio 31
Floyd Central 74, Pike Co. Central 56
Franklin-Simpson 62, Todd Co. Central 21
Gallatin County (KY) 48, Eminence 36
Green Co. 54, Casey Co. 39
Henderson Co. 65, Lyon Co. 58
Henry Co. 52, Carroll County (KY) 41
Hickman Co. 51, Christian Fellowship 13
Holmes (KY) 47, Williamstown 37
Hurley, Va. 66, Phelps 49
Jackson Co. 52, Owsley Co. 34
Johnson Central 77, Martin County 45
Lafayette 43, Lex. Christian 35
Lex. Bryan Station 40, Lex. Tates Creek 36
Lex. Dunbar 71, Great Crossing 42
Lincoln Co. 68, Garrard Co. 45
Logan Co. 72, Hopkinsville 35
Lou. Ballard 61, Lou. Ky. Country Day 21
Lou. Butler 60, Lou. Fern Creek 42
Lou. Collegiate 45, Highlands Latin 35
Lou. Sacred Heart 76, Elizabethtown 64
Madison Southern 56, Franklin Co. 54
Marion County (KY) 45, Washington Co. 29
McCracken County (Paducah) 69, Murray 26
McCreary Central 54, Somerset 50
Meade Co. 66, Central Hardin 33
Middlesboro 54, Barbourville 46
Monroe Co. 68, Glasgow 42
Montgomery Co. 79, Bourbon Co. 34
Muhlenberg County 51, Grayson Co. 44
North Bullitt 62, Nelson Co. 57
North Oldham 64, Collins 39
Owensboro Catholic 48, Bowling Green 45
Paris (KY) 60, Augusta 24
Pikeville 76, Shelby Valley 30
Pulaski Co. 77, Campbellsville 48
Raceland 58, West Carter 47
Russell Co. 56, Clinton Co. 44
Scott County 44, Madison Central 36
South Laurel 67, Whitley Co. 46
Spencer Co. 52, Bullitt East 44
Taylor Co. 76, Southwestern 55
Trimble County 70, Owen County 41
Walton-Verona 70, Nicholas Co. 51
Warren East 54, Warren Central 31
Whitesville Trinity 55, Owensboro Apollo 40
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.