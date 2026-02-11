Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Anderson Co. 57, Western Hills 39 Ashland Blazer 52, Paintsville 42 Barren Co. 68, Metcalfe Co. 44…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Anderson Co. 57, Western Hills 39

Ashland Blazer 52, Paintsville 42

Barren Co. 68, Metcalfe Co. 44

Bell Co. 52, Harlan Co. 41

Berea 39, Bluegrass United 26

Boone Co. 75, Robertson County 18

Boyle Co. 75, Danville Christian 46

Breathitt Co. 61, Estill Co. 51

Bullitt Central 64, Shelby Co. 33

Burgin 65, Frankfort 54

Caldwell Co. 61, Trigg Co. 44

Calloway Co. 71, Graves Co. 43

Campbell County (KY) 83, Dixie Heights 62

Carlisle Co. 64, Fulton 19

Crittenden Co. 55, Hopkins Central 41

Cumberland Co. 69, Greenwood 53

Daviess Co. 62, Madisonville 41

Dawson Springs 49, Community Christian (Paducah) 10

East Ridge 50, Council, Va. 47

Fairview 46, McDermott Scioto NW, Ohio 31

Floyd Central 74, Pike Co. Central 56

Franklin-Simpson 62, Todd Co. Central 21

Gallatin County (KY) 48, Eminence 36

Green Co. 54, Casey Co. 39

Henderson Co. 65, Lyon Co. 58

Henry Co. 52, Carroll County (KY) 41

Hickman Co. 51, Christian Fellowship 13

Holmes (KY) 47, Williamstown 37

Hurley, Va. 66, Phelps 49

Jackson Co. 52, Owsley Co. 34

Johnson Central 77, Martin County 45

Lafayette 43, Lex. Christian 35

Lex. Bryan Station 40, Lex. Tates Creek 36

Lex. Dunbar 71, Great Crossing 42

Lincoln Co. 68, Garrard Co. 45

Logan Co. 72, Hopkinsville 35

Lou. Ballard 61, Lou. Ky. Country Day 21

Lou. Butler 60, Lou. Fern Creek 42

Lou. Collegiate 45, Highlands Latin 35

Lou. Sacred Heart 76, Elizabethtown 64

Madison Southern 56, Franklin Co. 54

Marion County (KY) 45, Washington Co. 29

McCracken County (Paducah) 69, Murray 26

McCreary Central 54, Somerset 50

Meade Co. 66, Central Hardin 33

Middlesboro 54, Barbourville 46

Monroe Co. 68, Glasgow 42

Montgomery Co. 79, Bourbon Co. 34

Muhlenberg County 51, Grayson Co. 44

North Bullitt 62, Nelson Co. 57

North Oldham 64, Collins 39

Owensboro Catholic 48, Bowling Green 45

Paris (KY) 60, Augusta 24

Pikeville 76, Shelby Valley 30

Pulaski Co. 77, Campbellsville 48

Raceland 58, West Carter 47

Russell Co. 56, Clinton Co. 44

Scott County 44, Madison Central 36

South Laurel 67, Whitley Co. 46

Spencer Co. 52, Bullitt East 44

Taylor Co. 76, Southwestern 55

Trimble County 70, Owen County 41

Walton-Verona 70, Nicholas Co. 51

Warren East 54, Warren Central 31

Whitesville Trinity 55, Owensboro Apollo 40

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

