RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Battle of Donbas could prove decisive | Humor helps Ukrainians cope with trauma | German leader coy on possible Ukraine visit | Ukraine forest site of mass grave exhumation
Home » MLB News » Padres take 4-game road…

Padres take 4-game road win streak into game against the Cubs

The Associated Press

June 14, 2022, 2:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

San Diego Padres (38-24, second in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (23-37, fourth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Sean Manaea (3-3, 3.52 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 71 strikeouts); Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (2-5, 5.22 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -135, Cubs +115; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres will try to keep a four-game road win streak going when they visit the Chicago Cubs.

Chicago has gone 11-21 at home and 23-37 overall. The Cubs are 14-8 in games when they did not allow a home run.

San Diego is 38-24 overall and 21-11 on the road. The Padres have gone 21-5 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams meet Tuesday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrick Wisdom has 13 doubles, 12 home runs and 31 RBI for the Cubs. Ian Happ is 14-for-38 with three doubles, a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Manny Machado has 16 doubles, a triple and 10 home runs for the Padres. Jake Cronenworth is 13-for-36 with four doubles, three home runs and 18 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 2-8, .263 batting average, 6.48 ERA, outscored by 39 runs

Padres: 7-3, .237 batting average, 2.54 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Madrigal: day-to-day (groin), Marcus Stroman: 15-Day IL (shoulder), David Bote: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Smyly: 15-Day IL (oblique), Seiya Suzuki: 10-Day IL (finger), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Hermosillo: 10-Day IL (covid), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Mike Clevinger: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Adrian Morejon: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Robert Suarez: 15-Day IL (knee), Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (knee), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

CISA details new “FEIT” advisors helping agencies improve cyber defenses

TSP board scales up customer service staff after major system update

EEOC to ramp up in-person work as AFGE voices COVID-19 safety concerns

State Department rethinks how it vets Foreign Service candidates to diversify ranks

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up