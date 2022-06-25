SUPREME COURT NEWS: Roe v. Wade overturned | PHOTOS: Crowds react to Roe decision | Ruling thrusts companies into divisive arena | DC-area leaders react to abortion ruling | Companies covering abortion travel costs
Home » MLB News » Combined No-Hitters

Combined No-Hitters

The Associated Press

June 25, 2022, 5:20 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Cristian Javier, Hector Neris (8), Ryan Pressly (9), Houston Astros at New York Yankees, June 25, 2022, 3-0.

Tylor Megill, Drew Smith (6), Joely Rodriguez (7), Seth Lugo (8), Edwin Diaz (9), New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies, April 22, 2022, 3-0.

Corbin Burnes, Josh Hader (9), Milwaukee at Cleveland, Sept 11, 2021, 3-0.

Zach Davies, Ryan Tepera (7), Andrew Chafin (8), Craig Kimbrel, , Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodger, June 24 2021, 4-0.

Aaron Sanchez, Harris (7), Biagini (8), Devenski (9), Houston vs. Seattle , August 3, 2019, 9-0.

Taylor Cole (2 innings), Felix Pena (7), LA Angels vs. Seattle, July 12, 2019, 13-0.

Walker Buehler (6 innings), Tony Cingrani (1), Yimi Garcia (1), Adam Liberatore (1), LA Dodgers vs. San Diego in Monterrey, Mexico, May 4, 2018, 4-0.

Cole Hamels (6 innings), Jake Diekman (1), Ken Giles (1), Jonathan Papelbon (1), Philadelphia at Atlanta, Sept. 1, 2014, 7-0.

Kevin Millwood (6), Charlie Furbush (2/3), Stephen Pryor (1/3), Lucas Luetge (1/3), Brandon League (2/3), Tom Wilhelmsen (1), Seattle vs. L.A. Dodgers, June 8, 2012, 1-0.

Roy Oswalt (1), Pete Munro (2 2/3), Kirk Saarloos (1 1/3), Brad Lidge (2) and Octavio Dotel (1), Billy Wagner (1), Houston at N.Y. Yankees, June 11, 2003, 8-0.

Francisco Cordova (9) and Ricardo Rincon (1), Pittsburgh vs. Houston, July 12, 1997, 3-0, 10 innings.

Kent Mercker (6), Mark Wohlers (2) and Alejandro Pena (1), Atlanta vs. San Diego, Sept. 11, 1991, 1-0.

Bob Milacki (6), Mike Flanagan (1), Mark Williamson (1) and Gregg Olson (1), Baltimore at Oakland, July 13, 1991, 2-0.

Mark Langston (7) and Mike Witt (2), California vs. Seattle, April 11, 1990, 1-0.

John Odom (5) and Francisco Barrios (4), Chicago (AL) at Oakland, July 28, 1976, 2-1.

Vida Blue (5), Glenn Abbott (1), Paul Lindblad (1) and Rollie Fingers (2), Oakland vs. California, Sept. 28, 1975, 5-0.

x-Steve Barber (8 2-3) and Stu Miller (1-3), Baltimore vs. Detroit, April 30, 1967 (first game), 1-2.

Babe Ruth (0) and Ernie Shore (9), Boston Red Sox vs. Washington, June 23, 1917 (first game) 4-0.

x-team lost game

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Administrator Criswell taking ‘deep dive’ analysis for FEMA’s future staffing model

CISA advisors recommend agency cut onboarding time to 90 days

USPS hiring strategy helped reduce overtime last holiday season, IG finds

USCIS sets ambitious hiring, processing goals to shrink massive immigration case backlog

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up