Angels’ Mike Trout singles to end 0-for-26 slide

The Associated Press

June 6, 2022, 11:43 PM

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout singled in his first at-bat against the Boston Red Sox on Monday night, ending a career-worst 0-for-26 drought.

Trout snapped his skid in Los Angeles’ first home game following a six-game trip to the East Coast. His previous worst slide was 0 for 21 in May of 2018.

Trout ripped a hard single to left field off Boston’s Michael Wacha in the first inning. He fist-bumped base coach Benji Gil after reaching first but was stranded there.

The three-time MVP previously had a hit May 28 at home against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went 3 for 4 with a home run. During road series last week against the New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies, he was 0 for 21 in 24 trips to the plate, dropping his average to .274.

His struggles contributed to the Angels’ 11-game losing streak entering Monday. The club record in a season is a 12-game losing streak in 1988.

