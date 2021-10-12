Coronavirus News: Manassas school returns to virtual learning | Howard University's homecoming plans | Anne Arundel schools update quarantine policy | Latest cases in DC region
Home » MLB News » Astros CF Meyers leaves…

Astros CF Meyers leaves ALDS Game 3 after crashing into wall

The Associated Press

October 12, 2021, 3:10 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Houston Astros center fielder Jake Meyers exited Game 3 of the AL Division Series against the Chicago White Sox after he crashed into the wall chasing a home run.

Meyers appeared to injure his left shoulder in the second inning Tuesday when he tried to make a leaping catch on Gavin Sheets’ solo drive. Left fielder Michael Brantley and right-fielder Kyle Tucker immediately checked on him and waved for medical help.

Meyers was examined for several minutes, took a few throws and talked with manager Dusty Baker before walking off the field. He was replaced by Chas McCormick.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Fast & Furious:The Biden administration’s cybersecurity series

USPS employee satisfaction falls behind competitors, IG analysis finds

Collins used CISO role to drive cyber deeper into SSA’s mission areas

NGA looks to corral satellite imagery, other data in push for ‘synthetic persistence’

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up