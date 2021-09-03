Ynoa, Braves to face Senzatela, Rockies

Atlanta Braves (71-62, first in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (61-73, fourth in the NL West) Denver; Friday, 8:40…

Atlanta Braves (71-62, first in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (61-73, fourth in the NL West)

Denver; Friday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Huascar Ynoa (4-4, 2.90 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 66 strikeouts) Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (3-9, 4.18 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 87 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies +125, Braves -145; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado and Atlanta will square off on Friday.

The Rockies are 43-23 on their home turf. The Colorado pitching staff averages 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, German Marquez leads them with a mark of 9.

The Braves are 38-30 on the road. Atlanta’s lineup has 195 home runs this season, Adam Duvall leads the club with 30 homers.

The Braves won the last meeting 6-5. Jacob Webb recorded his second victory and Duvall went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Atlanta. Yency Almonte took his third loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevor Story leads the Rockies with 51 extra base hits and is slugging .460.

Duvall leads the Braves with 30 home runs and has 90 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .222 batting average, 4.80 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Braves: 4-6, .227 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Rockies: Jordan Sheffield: (lat), Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Jon Gray: (forearm), Kyle Freeland: (hip), Yonathan Daza: (thumb), Chris Owings: (thumb).

Braves: Josh Tomlin: (neck), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Chris Martin: (elbow), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (knee), Ozzie Albies: (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.