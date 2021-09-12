Coronavirus News: Unvaccinated patients strain nation's hospitals | Unions split on vaccine mandates | Latest cases in DC region | Vaccination progress
Yankees slugger Aaron Judge leaves in 3rd inning vs Mets

The Associated Press

September 12, 2021, 9:40 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees slugger Aaron Judge left Sunday night’s game at the New York Mets in the middle of the third inning.

Judge needed assistance from an athletic trainer while batting in the first inning, appearing to have trouble with a contact lens.

Judge struck out in the first and third innings against Carlos Carrasco, dropping to 0 for 8 with eight strikeouts against him.

He was replaced by Brett Gardner in center field in the bottom of the third.

Judge, a three-time All-Star, has been the Yankees’ top hitter this season. He is batting .293 with 32 homers and 79 RBIs.

