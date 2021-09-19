Coronavirus News: Fauci: 'Unlikely' to eradicate COVID-19 | First DC heart transplant dies from COVID-19 | COVID-19 impact on missionaries | Latest cases in DC region
Sampson expected to start for the Cubs against Brewers

The Associated Press

September 19, 2021, 3:05 AM

Chicago Cubs (66-83, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (91-57, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Adrian Sampson (1-2, 2.53 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 16 strikeouts) Brewers: Eric Lauer (6-5, 2.92 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 99 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -217, Cubs +181; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee and Chicago will square off on Sunday.

The Brewers are 42-31 in home games in 2020. Milwaukee has a team on-base percentage of .317, led by Christian Yelich with a mark of .354.

The Cubs have gone 27-47 away from home. Chicago has a collective on-base percentage of .304, led by Willson Contreras with a mark of .327.

The Brewers won the last meeting 6-4. Devin Williams earned his eighth victory and Manny Pina went 2-for-3 with two home runs and two RBIs for Milwaukee. Scott Effross registered his first loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eduardo Escobar ranks second on the Brewers with 82 RBIs and is batting .252.

Ian Happ leads the Cubs with 94 hits and has 56 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 7-3, .238 batting average, 2.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Cubs: 2-8, .237 batting average, 6.88 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Justin Topa: (elbow), Angel Perdomo: (back), John Curtiss: (elbow), John Axford: (elbow), Brett Anderson: (shoulder), Tyrone Taylor: (oblique), Avisail Garcia: (back), Lorenzo Cain: (hip), Rowdy Tellez: (knee), Mark Mathias: (shoulder), Willy Adames: (quad).

Cubs: Brad Wieck: (heart), Keegan Thompson: (shoulder), Kohl Stewart: (elbow), Manuel Rodriguez: (shoulder), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Jason Heyward: (concussion), Michael Hermosillo: (forearm), Nick Madrigal: (hamstring), Nico Hoerner: (oblique), Jose Lobaton: (shoulder), P.J. Higgins: (forearm).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

