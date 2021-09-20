Coronavirus News: Surge making it harder to find tests | Loosing friends over COVID-19 vaccine | Fauci: 'Unlikely' to eradicate COVID | Latest cases in DC region
Gutierrez expected to start as Reds host the Pirates

The Associated Press

September 20, 2021, 3:05 AM

Pittsburgh Pirates (56-93, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (77-73, third in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Dillon Peters (1-2, 2.66 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 20 strikeouts) Reds: Vladimir Gutierrez (9-6, 4.25 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 82 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -188, Pirates +161; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Bryan Reynolds and the Pirates will take on the Reds Monday.

The Reds are 39-35 on their home turf. Cincinnati is slugging .424 as a unit. Nick Castellanos leads the team with a .564 slugging percentage, including 66 extra-base hits and 29 home runs.

The Pirates have gone 22-52 away from home. Pittsburgh has a collective on-base percentage of .304, led by Bryan Reynolds with a mark of .375.

The Reds won the last meeting 1-0. Tyler Mahle recorded his 12th victory and Asdrubal Cabrera went 0-for-0 with an RBI for Cincinnati. Cody Ponce registered his fourth loss for Pittsburgh.

TOP PERFORMERS: Castellanos leads the Reds with 66 extra base hits and is slugging .564.

Reynolds leads the Pirates with 86 RBIs and is batting .294.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 3-7, .197 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Pirates: 6-4, .243 batting average, 4.00 ERA

INJURIES: Reds: Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (elbow), Jesse Winker: (ribs), Tyler Naquin: (ribs), Shogo Akiyama: (hamstring).

Pirates: Bryse Wilson: (hamstring), Duane Underwood Jr.: (shoulder), Jose Soriano: (elbow), Chase De Jong: (knee), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (calf), JT Brubaker: (shoulder), Steven Brault: (arm), David Bednar: (oblique), Michael Chavis: (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

