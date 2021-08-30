CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hospitals face oxygen shortages | How to encourage family to stop spreading misinformation | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » MLB News » Indians catcher Ramos out…

Indians catcher Ramos out for year with torn knee ligaments

The Associated Press

August 30, 2021, 3:53 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CLEVELAND (AP) — Indians catcher Wilson Ramos will require season-ending surgery for torn ligaments in his left knee, the team said Monday.

Ramos tore his ACL and MCL in the seventh inning of Cleveland’s win over the Boston Red Sox on Sunday. He fielded a weak hit in front of the plate and was throwing to second base when his left knee buckled and he crumpled to the infield grass.

The 34-year-old Ramos played in 44 games this season — nine with Cleveland, 35 with Detroit. He batted .226 with two homers and seven RBIs for the Indians, who have been without Gold Glove catcher Roberto Pérez for much of the year.

Pérez was placed on the injured list earlier this month with right shoulder inflammation and back spasms. He spent 60 days on the IL earlier this season after undergoing surgery on his right middle finger, which was broken in April when reliever James Karinchak crossed him up on a pitch against the Chicago White Sox.

Austin Hedges has handled most of Cleveland’s catching duties this season.

Ramos drove in two runs Sunday. After he got hurt, Hedges replaced him and hit a game-tying home run.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Afghanistan situation has turned up the burner on an already boiling Congress

House NDAA proposal would reform UCMJ to address sexual assaults in the military

Passport services union presses State Dept. for more leave flexibility amid COVID-19 outbreaks

New cyber maturity model to push agencies to have more visibility into incidents

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up