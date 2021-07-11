Coronavirus News: Mobile vaccination unit in Md. continues efforts | DC-area schools respond to CDC mask guidance | Mask or no mask? | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Weathers expected to start as San Diego hosts Colorado

The Associated Press

July 11, 2021, 3:05 AM

Colorado Rockies (39-51, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (53-39, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Jon Gray (5-6, 4.05 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 73 strikeouts) Padres: Ryan Weathers (4-2, 4.10 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -188, Rockies +161; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego and Colorado will face off on Sunday.

The Padres are 33-18 on their home turf. The San Diego offense has compiled a .242 batting average as a team this season, Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the team with a mark of .290.

The Rockies are 8-34 on the road. Colorado’s lineup has 82 home runs this season, Ryan McMahon leads them with 16 homers.

The Rockies won the last meeting 3-0. German Marquez notched his eighth victory and Raimel Tapia went 1-for-3 for Colorado. Joe Musgrove took his seventh loss for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Cronenworth leads the Padres with 93 hits and has 34 RBIs.

McMahon leads the Rockies with 16 home runs and is batting .255.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 4-6, .262 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored by three runs

Rockies: 6-4, .245 batting average, 3.36 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Yu Darvish: (hip), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Taylor Williams: (knee), Dinelson Lamet: (forearm), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Drew Pomeranz: (forearm), Nick Ramirez: (rotator cuff), Blake Snell: (gastroenteritis), Matt Strahm: (knee), Austin Nola: (knee).

Rockies: Robert Stephenson: (back), Jordan Sheffield: (lat), Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Austin Gomber: (forearm), Kyle Freeland: (blister), Trevor Story: (general soreness), Brendan Rodgers: (illness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

