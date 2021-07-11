Coronavirus News: Mobile vaccination unit in Md. continues efforts | DC-area schools respond to CDC mask guidance | Mask or no mask? | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Wainwright, Cardinals to take on Williams, Cubs

The Associated Press

July 11, 2021, 3:05 AM

St. Louis Cardinals (44-46, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (44-46, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (7-5, 3.58 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 99 strikeouts) Cubs: Trevor Williams (3-2, 5.51 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, 52 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -101, Cardinals -114; over/under is even

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and St. Louis will face off on Sunday.

The Cubs are 28-17 on their home turf. Chicago hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .303 this season, led by Kris Bryant with a mark of .351.

The Cardinals have gone 21-28 away from home. St. Louis has slugged .379 this season. Tyler O’Neill leads the team with a mark of .546.

The Cardinals won the last meeting 6-0. Kwang Hyun Kim earned his fourth victory and Paul DeJong went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for St. Louis. Zach Davies took his sixth loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javier Baez leads the Cubs with 21 home runs and is slugging .493.

Nolan Arenado leads the Cardinals with 56 RBIs and is batting .265.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 2-8, .257 batting average, 6.28 ERA, outscored by 30 runs

Cardinals: 5-5, .266 batting average, 4.23 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Brad Wieck: (heart), Rowan Wick: (oblique), Kohl Stewart: (elbow), Dillon Maples: (tricep), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Jake Arrieta: (hamstring), Eric Sogard: (thumb), Matt Duffy: (back), Kris Bryant: (hamstring), David Bote: (shoulder), Austin Romine: (left wrist), Jose Lobaton: (shoulder), P.J. Higgins: (forearm).

Cardinals: Kodi Whitley: (back), Daniel Ponce de Leon: (shoulder), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Carlos Martinez: (thumb), Dakota Hudson: (right elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Jack Flaherty: (oblique), Max Moroff: (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

