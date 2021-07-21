Coronavirus News: 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast: Pandemic City Planning | Traffic returns to pre-pandemic levels | The new breed of patients: Younger, unvaccinated | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Career Save Leaders

The Associated Press

July 21, 2021, 12:00 AM

Through May 2021

Career save leaders since 1969, when saves became an official major league statistic (x-active):

1. Mariano Rivera 652
2. Trevor Hoffman 601
3. Lee Smith 478
4. Francisco Rodriguez 437
5. John Franco 424
6. Billy Wagner 422
7. Dennis Eckersley 390
8. Joe Nathan 377
9. x-Craig Kimbrel 369
10. Jonathan Papelbon 368
11. Jeff Reardon 367
12. Troy Percival 358
13. Randy Myers 347
14. Rollie Fingers 341
15. x-Kenley Jansen 333
16. John Wetteland 330
17. Francisco Cordero 329
18. Fernando Rodney 327
19. Roberto Hernandez 326
20. Houston Street 324

