Castillo scheduled to start as Cincinnati hosts Milwaukee

The Associated Press

June 10, 2021, 3:06 AM

Milwaukee Brewers (34-27, second in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (29-30, fourth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Thursday, 12:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Freddy Peralta (6-1, 2.25 ERA, .88 WHIP, 92 strikeouts) Reds: Luis Castillo (2-8, 6.63 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds +106, Brewers -122; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Avisail Garcia and the Brewers will take on the Reds Thursday.

The Reds are 16-11 against the rest of their division. Cincinnati’s team on-base percentage of .325 is second in the National League. Nick Castellanos leads the club with an OBP of .412.

The Brewers are 13-10 against the rest of their division. Milwaukee ranks last in the National League in hitting with a .212 batting average. Omar Narvaez leads the team with an average of .311.

The Reds won the last meeting 7-3. Vladimir Gutierrez earned his second victory and Tyler Stephenson went 2-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs for Cincinnati. Brett Anderson took his fourth loss for Milwaukee.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesse Winker leads the Reds with 17 home runs and is batting .346.

Avisail Garcia leads the Brewers with 47 hits and is batting .247.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 7-3, .249 batting average, 5.06 ERA

Brewers: 8-2, .231 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Jeff Hoffman: (shoulder), Sonny Gray: (groin), Michael Feliz: (elbow), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Nick Senzel: (knee), Tyler Naquin: (hamstring), Aristides Aquino: (hand), Max Schrock: (calf), Mike Moustakas: (heel), Alex Blandino: (hand).

Brewers: Justin Topa: (elbow), Angel Perdomo: (back), Dylan File: (elbow), Derek Fisher: (left hamstring), Lorenzo Cain: (hamstring), Kolten Wong: (oblique), Travis Shaw: (shoulder), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

