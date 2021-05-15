Career Save Leaders The Associated Press

Through the 2021 season Career save leaders since 1969, when saves became an official major league statistic (x-active): 1. Mariano Rivera 652 2. Trevor Hoffman 601 3. Lee Smith 478 4. Framcisco Rodriguez 437 5. John Franco 424 6. Billy Wagner 422 7. Dennis Eckersley 390 8. Joe Nathan 377 9. Jonathan Papelbon 368 10. Jeff Reardon 367 11. Troy Percival 358 12. x-Craig Kimbrel 355 13. Randy Myers 347 14. Rollie Fingers 341 15. John Wetteland 330 16. Francisco Cordero 329 17. Fernando Rodney 327 18. Roberto Hernandez 326 19. Houston Street 324 20. Jose Mesa 321 21. Todd Jones 319 21. x-Kenley Jansen 319 23. Rick Aguilera 318 24. Robb Nen 314 25. Tom Henke 311 Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.