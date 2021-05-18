CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Anne Arundel Co. Schools relax guidelines | DC pools reopen | 2 Prince George's vaccine sites closing | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Career Save Leaders

The Associated Press

May 18, 2021, 2:03 AM

Through the 2021 season

Career save leaders since 1969, when saves became an official major league statistic (x-active):

1. Mariano Rivera 652
2. Trevor Hoffman 601
3. Lee Smith 478
4. Framcisco Rodriguez 437
5. John Franco 424
6. Billy Wagner 422
7. Dennis Eckersley 390
8. Joe Nathan 377
9. Jonathan Papelbon 368
10. Jeff Reardon 367
11. Troy Percival 358
12. x-Craig Kimbrel 355
13. Randy Myers 347
14. Rollie Fingers 341
15. John Wetteland 330
16. Francisco Cordero 329
17. Fernando Rodney 327
18. Roberto Hernandez 326
19. Houston Street 324
20. Jose Mesa 321
21. x-Kenley Jansen 320
22. Todd Jones 319
23. Rick Aguilera 318
24. Robb Nen 314
25. Tom Henke 311

