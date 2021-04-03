CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: J&J vaccine woes won't affect Va. | Next Md. mass vaccine sites | All in Va. eligible for vaccine | Avoid mixing 2-dose vaccines | Sign up for coronavirus newsletter
Marlins RHP Hernandez departs with biceps inflammation

The Associated Press

April 3, 2021, 9:23 PM

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Marlins right-hander Elieser Hernandez left their game against Tampa Bay on Saturday with inflammation in his right biceps tendon.

Hernandez struck out Rich Hill for the first out of the third before he was visited by manager Don Mattingly and pitching coach Mel Stottleyre Jr., along with a trainer. He was replaced by Paul Campbell, who took the mound for his major league debut.

Hernandez threw 34 pitches, 23 for strikes. He was charged with two runs and two hits.

