CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Nats Park worker tests positive | Anxiety over returning to offices | DC region's vaccine progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » MLB News » Angels INF Fletcher gets…

Angels INF Fletcher gets raise to $2M this year in $26M deal

The Associated Press

April 5, 2021, 4:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Infielder David Fletcher will get a $2 million salary this season as part of his $26 million, five-year contract with the Los Angeles Angeles, up from a $615,000 salary in the majors and $296,760 in the minors under the one-year contract he agreed to in February.

The deal, announced ahead of Thursday’s opener, calls for a salary of $4 million next season, when he would have been eligible for arbitration for the first time. He gets $6 million each in 2023 and 2024, and $6.5 million in 2025, the first year he would have been eligible for free agency.

Los Angeles has an $8 million option for 2026 with a $1.5 million buyout. If that option is exercised, the Angels can exercise an $8.5 million option for 2027 with a $1.5 million buyout.

“It’s exciting to me to know I’m going to be playing at home for a while now,” Fletcher said after the deal was announced. “I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else. Ideally, if it was up to me, I’d play here my whole career, and I have a lot of work to do to make that happen, but I’m excited.”

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Army reimagining the way it uses, modernizes its technology and infrastructure

GSA, DHS making big push to address shortcomings in contractor assessments

USPS earns 91% approval in IG survey despite pandemic challenges

OPM launches employee survey initiative to update job competency models

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up