Veteran lefty Jose Alvarez, Giants reach $1.15M, 1-year deal

The Associated Press

March 6, 2021, 4:28 PM

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Left-handed reliever Jose Alvarez signed a $1.15 million, one-year contract with the San Francisco Giants on Saturday.

The 31-year-old will look to build off momentum he had with the Phillies last season when he posted a 1.42 ERA over eight outings. He was struck by a 105 mph line drive in the groin area Aug. 20 against Toronto and didn’t pitch for the rest of the year.

Alvarez allowed just one earned run over 6 1/3 innings before the injury, holding right-handed hitters to 3 for 15 with one extra-base hit. He pitched for second-year Giants manager Gabe Kapler for Philadelphia in 2019.

The deal that includes a club option for 2022 worth $1.5 million for the veteran reliever. Alvarez would receive a $100,000 buyout if the Giants decline the option.

Also, the Giants announced right-hander Jordan Humphreys was claimed off waivers by San Diego.

